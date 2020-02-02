Riders sign OL Cofield to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Takoby Cofield to a two-year contract extension, keeping Cofield with the club through the 2021 season.

Cofield was set to become a free agent on February 11, 2020.

The six-foot-four, 315-pounder returns to the Roughriders after playing in 15 games over the last two seasons. The 28-year-old spent time at both left and right tackle in 2019, playing in four games after sustaining an injury in the early part of the year. Cofield made his CFL debut on August 18, 2018.

The North Carolina native spent five collegiate seasons at Duke and played in 51 career games. He started 42 consecutive contests at left tackle putting him on the field for 3,274 snaps. He helped the team win the ACC Costal Division Championship in 2013 and made three bowl game appearances. He was Duke’s representative at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in 2014.

Prior to coming to the Riders, Cofield spent time with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins and played in eight pre-season games between 2015 and 2016.