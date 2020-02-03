FA Rumour Mill: Argos closing in on deal with Daniels

TORONTO — The 2020 Free Agent market is officially open!! CFL.ca has you covered with all the latest chatter and rumours regarding free agency from CFL.ca writers, players and FA insiders.

:: Argos land Daniels

The Toronto Argonauts and receiver DaVaris Daniels have agreed to a one-year contract according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: Johnson calls it quits

Running back Jeremiah Johnson has decided to retire, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: Esks not in on Posey, Daniels

The Edmonton Eskimos are not in the mix for either DeVier Posey or DaVaris Daniels, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: Dean, Ticats in discussions

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and linebacker Larry Dean have been in talks on a contract, according to 3DwonNation’s Justin Dunk.

:: Als ink Glass

Defensive back Tyquwan Glass is headed to the Montreal Alouettes on a one-year deal, according to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

:: Bladek inks one-year deal with Double Blue

Offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Argonauts, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: Philip Blake lands with Argos

The Toronto Argonauts have signed veteran National offensive lineman Philip Blake to a contract, according to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

:: REDBLACKS add Coombs

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added National running back Anthony Coombs, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor.

:: Brescacin bound for the Boatmen

The Toronto Argonauts are signing National receiver Juwan Brescacin, sourced told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

:: Cioffi linked to Thorpe, Eskimos

SAM linebacker Anthony Cioffi and Edmonton Eskimos defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe have been liked together, according to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

:: Jackson heads to the Hammer

Former Calgary Stampeders running back Don Jackson is set to sign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

:: Unamba headed to REDBLACKS

Linebacker Don Unamba is headed to the Ottawa REDBLACKS, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor.

:: Esks land Washington

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed defensive back Trumaine Washington, according to 3DownNation’s John Hodge.

:: Rainey to return to the Lions Den

According to a report from TSN’s Davis Sanchez, RB/returner Chris Rainey is heading back to the BC Lions after a year in Toronto.

:: Eskimos expected to sign LB Korey Jones

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is also reporting that the Eskimos are expected to sign linebacker Korey Jones.

:: Glass, Hunter heading to Montreal?

A pair of players, Tyquwan Glass and Money Hunter, are expected to sign deals with Montreal, according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: Johnson to Winnipeg?

According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, defensive back Josh Johnson is expected to sign with the Blue Bombers.

:: Stamps land Dozier

Defensive back Branden Dozier is signing with the Calgary Stampeders, sources told the Calgary Sun’s Danny Austin.

:: Laing headed back to nation’s capital

Defensive lineman Cleyon Laing is headed to the Ottawa REDBLACKS, according to CFL.ca’s Davis Sanchez.

:: Unamba linked to REDBLACKS

Linebacker Don Unamba has been linked to the Ottawa REDBLACKS, among other suitors, according to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

:: Eskimos land Mincy

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed defensive back Jonathon Mincy, according to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

:: Elimimian re-ups with the Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed linebacker Solomon Elimimian to a contract extension, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: Franklin headed to Riderville?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback James Franklin to a contract, sources told 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

:: Leos bring back Peters

The BC Lions have signed defensive back Garry Peters to an extension ahead of free agency opening on Tuesday, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: Draheim staying by Harris’ side

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that the Esks will be keeping left tackle Tommie Draheim. The 31-year-old suited up in 10 games for Edmonton last year and was a key part of keeping QB Trevor Harris clean in the first half of the season.

:: Kilgore back in Green and Gold

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed quarterback Logan Kilgore to a contract extension ahead of free agency opening on Tuesday, according to CHED’s Dave Campbell.

:: Boatmen pushing hard for DaVaris

Among the teams interested in receiver DaVaris Daniels, the Toronto Argonauts are the team that’s leading the charge, according to the Winnipeg Free Press’ Jeff Hamilton.

:: Nevis, Fenner headed for free agency

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have informed defensive back Chandler Fenner and defensive lineman Drake Nevis that they’ll be heading to free agency, according to the Winnipeg Free Press’ Jeff Hamilton, who added that Nevis is close to signing with Toronto.

:: Stamps, Brescacin still talking

The Calgary Stampeders and pending free-agent receiver Juwan Brescacin are still in talks regarding a contract extension one day ahead of free agency, Stamps general manager John Hufnagel said according to the Calgary Sun’s Danny Austin.

Hufnagel added that the team is also speaking with linebacker Cory Greenwood, who is interested in playing in 2020.

Discussions ongoing with Juwan Brescacin, although there are other offers.

:: Stamps taking time with QB market



Calgary Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel said in a press conference on Monday that the team will not be looking at a veteran QB option until the second or third day of free agency, according to the Calgary Sun’s Danny Austin.

Hufnagel added that the team will not be in the market for an American receiver in free agency and they’re still trying to get Montell Cozart signed.

John Hufnagel says the Stamps are not going to be in the market for an American receiver and won’t really look at veteran backup QBs until Day 2 or 3 of free agency.

:: Esks in talks with Posey, Roosevelt

The Edmonton Eskimos are talking to receiver DeVier Posey, according to CHED’s Dave Campbell, who added that they’ve also spoken with Naaman Roosevelt.

:: Unamba set to hit the open market

Linebacker Don Unamba will enter free agency and will most likely move on from the Edmonton Eskimos, according to CHED’s Dave Campbell.

:: Walker weighing many options

As Derel Walker continues to evaluate offers, TSN’s Dave Naylor reports that the receiver is still open to a return to the Argos. However, he says BC has the inside track, given a couple of important familiar faces.

:: Davis, Ticats nearing extension

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis are very close to an extension, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji, who added that he’d be ‘very surprised’ to see him hit free agency.



:: Lemon expected to hit the open market

Defensive lineman Shawn Lemon is expected to become a free agent, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji, who added that the BC Lions have yet to make an offer.

:: Ticats interested in Willie Jefferson

In addition to a reported visit with the Toronto Argonauts from TSN’s Dave Naylor, TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Willie Jefferson and his family are also heading to Hamilton to meet with the Tiger-Cats. Lalji also notes that Jefferson is expecting an offer from the Ticats.

After visiting the #Argos Willie Jefferson and family are in Hamilton to meet with the #TiCats where they are expecting an offer.

:: Lions pushing for Micah Johnson

The BC Lions’ d-line could be getting a big addition. According to TSN’s Farhan Lalji, there’s mutual interest between defensive tackle Micah Johnson and the Lions. Lalji also makes a case for BC keeping DE Shawn Lemon, who has been productive in both of his past seasons there.

:: Jefferson, Argos set to meet

Defensive lineman Willie Jefferson is set to meet with the Toronto Argonauts on either Friday or Saturday, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor, who added that the Double Blue are heavily pursuing the 2019 Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

:: Riders moving on from Roosevelt? The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to move on from veteran receiver Naaman Roosevelt, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor.

Additionally, Naylor added that Chris Ackie and the Montreal Alouettes have exchanged offers, but the linebacker could hit the market and, while Cory Greenwood is receiving interest elsewhere, he continues to talk with the Calgary Stampeders.

:: Johnson, Daniels in the $200k neighbourhood: TSN’s Farhan Lalji reports that DT Micah Johnson and receiver DaVaris Daniels have interest from multiple teams that are willing to spend in the range of $200k/year for their services.

:: Jefferson garnering significant interest: Defensive lineman Willie Jefferson has been contacted by five CFL teams during the league’s negotiation window, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor.

:: Esks get Santos-Knox Back: Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Eskimos, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: McEwen to Calgary? According to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, John Hufnagel has made an offer to OL Sean McEwen.

:: Elimimian, Riders could be a ways away from new deal: According to TSN’s Dave Naylor, the Riders and veteran LB Solomon Elimimian are far a part on reaching a new deal before next week’s FA deadline.

