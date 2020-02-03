Follow CFL

Pair of Lions trade shoulder pads for sleds

SURREY — BC Lions offensive linemen Andrew Peirson and Peter Godber were in Surrey, BC over the weekend to play in a celebrity sledge hockey game hosted by four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser and the Humboldt Broncos’ Ryan Straschnitzki.

Over 500 fans showed up to the event at the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex. Before the game got underway, the facility received Certified Gold status from the Rick Hansen Foundation, making it the first facility in Canada to receive the distinction.

Straschnitzki, who was involved in the Humbolt Broncos’ bus crash back in 2018, is working towards playing for the Canadian National Para Hockey team in the future.

Godber and Peirson both managed to maneuver their sleds well during the game, and the pair made sure to wear their Lions football helmets for safety.

The game was held as a part of WickFest, a world female hockey festival that Wickenheiser founded back in 2010.

