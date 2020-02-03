Position of Strength: Walker, Evans headline free agent receivers

27TORONTO — While the quarterback position has taken up much of the spotlight heading into the opening of CFL Free Agency, there are some prominent names at receiver to keep an eye on as well.

Seven receivers cracked CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list. 28 individuals are set to hit the open market in just over a week, with several league and divisional All-Stars headlining the group.

Let’s take a look at the top pass-catchers that should be available come Feb. 11:

The Elite

Derel Walker | TOR

Walker is coming off a 2019 season that saw him surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his CFL career. The 28-year-old has averaged 82 yards a game over his CFL career and is the best receiver in this class of free agents. He’ll have no trouble finding a home come free agency, as his talent is unquestionable.

Shaq Evans | SSK

A breakout campaign this past season saw the 28-year-old catch 72 passes for 1,334 yards and five majors. Evans was named a West and CFL All-Star for the first time in his career. Evans is now creeping up into the conversation as one of the league’s best receivers, and another year like he had in 2019 will solidify that sentiment.

S.J. Green | TOR

The 13-year CFL veteran had another massive year in 2019, reeling in 85 passes for 1,039 yards and four touchdowns. It was the third consecutive season he’s passed the 1,000-yard mark and the seventh time in his career. He also surpassed 700 catches and 10,000 yards in his career this past season. At 34 years old, Green has remained a consistent option in the passing game, making at least 80 catches in all of the past three years.

Darvin Adams | WPG

It was a down year of sorts for Adams, as he was only able to appear in 13 games for the Bombers due to injury. He still managed over 500 yards and five touchdowns on 47 passes. The 30-year-old has had 1,000-plus receiving yards in two of the past three years and should bounce back nicely in 2020.

NAME TEAM AGE CFL EXP CAREER GP REC REC YDS Derel Walker TOR 28 5 64 362 5,248 Shaq Evans SSK 28 2 35 198 2,119 S.J. Green TOR 34 13 170 716 10,222 Darvin Adams WPG 30 7 80 317 4,487

Proven and Reliable

Dominique Rhymes | OTT

Rhymes took over as the REDBLACKS’ No. 1 receiver this past season and managed to get his first 1,000-yard campaign under his belt. A season like that with the ever-changing quarterback situation in Ottawa proves to be positive for the 26-year-old. He’ll be using this season to prove that 2019 wasn’t a one-off.

DaVaris Daniels | EDM

Daniels is yet to have a 1,000-yard season in the CFL, however, he has been a reliable option every single year in the CFL. He has 202 catches for 3,113 yards and 22 touchdowns over his four-year stint in the league. He hasn’t been able to put together a full season as of yet, but he’s coming off a year where he had a career-high 54 grabs. A bigger role could prove to be the key to a breakout for the 27-year-old.

Armanti Edwards | TOR

Edwards turned in the best season of his career, passing the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time. He’s been close to it the previous two years, finishing with 1,936 yards in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The 31-year-old had a career-best seven touchdowns in 2019 while playing alongside Walker and Green.

Naaman Roosevelt | SSK

Roosevelt really started to come on at the tail end of 2019, posting 946 yards and 77 catches with one touchdown. He’s had 75-plus catches in three of the past four seasons and has also surpassed 1,000 yards twice in that span. He was one of the Riders’ most consistent threats during the year and improved his stock league-wide with his efforts down the stretch.

Luke Tasker | HAM

While he was held to just nine games in 2019 due to injury, there’s no denying that Tasker is one of the most dependable receivers in the league. He’s posted 70-plus catches in five of his seven seasons and surpassed 1,000 yards in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Rodney Smith | TOR

Smith had his best season in the CFL, posting 646 yards and five touchdown receptions for the Double Blue in 2019. Standing at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he’s an extremely tough matchup for opposing defences. He had a few booming single-game performances that should create some buzz around him being a possible breakout candidate in 2020.

Chris Matthews | MTL

It was a tough year for the tall receiver, as he spent time in and out of lineups throughout the year. He finished the 2019 season with 139 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in five games with the Alouettes. Hopefully, that’s the sign of a bounce-back campaign in 2020.

R.J. Harris | OTT

For all that was made of Rhymes’ season, Harris had a solid sophomore outing this past year, posting new career-highs in catches (62) and receiving yards (774) while getting into the end zone twice. He’s shown the ability to be a threat on both intermediate and deep routes during his short career north of the border. That should attract interest.

Caleb Holley | OTT

With 48 catches and 487 yards on the year, Holley flew under the radar for the REDBLACKS. He’s proven in the past that he can post solid numbers — he had two straight years with over 600 yards when he was Saskatchewan.

Emmanuel Arceneaux | SSK

Arceneaux played a support role with the Riders in 2019, making 22 catches for 249 yards and a pair of scores while suiting up for 11 games. The 32-year-old has proven in the past that he’s more than capable of a big role in an offence.

NAME TEAM AGE CFL EXP CAREER GP REC YDS Dominique Rhymes OTT 26 3 36 102 1,578 DaVaris Daniels EDM 27 4 49 202 3,113 Armanti Ewards TOR 31 4 56 244 3,181 Naaman Roosevelt SSK 32 5 67 301 4,134 Luke Tasker HAM 29 7 88 455 5,734 Rodney Smith TOR 29 2 23 74 903 Chris Matthews MTL 30 5 38 128 1,901 R.J. Harris OTT 27 2 30 111 1,471 Caleb Holley OTT 29 4 47 157 1,963 Emmanuel Arceneaux SSK 32 9 140 578 8,418

Under the Radar

Juwan Brescacin | CGY

The Mississauga, Ont., native had a strong start to 2019 but an injury derailed his entire campaign after four games. He was on pace to smash his previous career-highs and should get back on track and put up new personal bests in 2020.

Llevi Noel | TOR

Noel’s production took a slight dip with the added talent in the Toronto receivers room in 2019. Despite that, he posted 512 yards and a touchdown on 47 catches in 2018. The 28-year-old has caught nearly 80 percent of the balls thrown his way during his four-year CFL career.

Ryan Lankford | BC

Lankford was dangerous in the return game for the Lions this past season, returning one kick-off and a missed field goal for scores — the latter being a 118-yard run back to the house. He mainly serves as a return ace but has shown the ability to be utilized in both the passing and running games in the past.

Jamill Smith | EDM

Smith has played five seasons in the CFL, serving mainly as a kick and pun returner over that span. He featured in just four games for the Green and Gold in 2019, making three catches for 21 yards while accumulating 434 yards combined in the return game.

Marquis Bundy | BC

Bundy only featured in a single game for the Lions this past year. The 25-year-old New Mexico product stands at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, making him an intriguing target in the passing game.

NAME TEAM AGE CFL EXP CAREER GP REC YDS Juwan Brescacin CGY 27 4 44 69 1,046 Llevi Noel TOR 28 4 70 79 829 Ryan Lankford BC 28 5 44 48 571 Jamill Smith EDM 28 5 34 21 267

Ratio Breakers

Nate Behar | OTT

Behar has proven to be a reliable option for both the Edmonton Eskimos and Ottawa REDBLACKS, but he hasn’t been in a role to have a breakout year as of yet. his 27-catch, 257-yard season in 2018 provides some hope that the Carleton product can set some new career-highs in 2020 — possibly in a new location

Jimmy Ralph | TOR

The Raymond, Alta., native had career-highs in catches (38) and yards (366) while hauling in his first career touchdown. Ralph has caught 79 percent of the passes thrown his way in his first three years in the league, and at 27, he could be another under-the-radar pickup.

Mike Jones | HAM

Jones had a massive 2018 season that saw him catch 49 passes for 841 yards and three touchdowns while suiting up for all 18 games with Hamilton. He took a step back stats-wise this past year but that can be credited in part to the talent on the Ticats at receiver. He could be someone that’s a low-risk, high reward player in free agency.

Anthony Parker | EDM

Parker could be a sneaky pickup for a team that is in need of receiving help this off-season. His first season in Edmonton was cut short in the preseason due to a ruptured Achilles. Despite the injury, the Vancouver, BC., native posted three straight seasons of 400-plus yards and 30 catches from 2015-17. He had a career-best 51 catches and 654 yards with four touchdowns while appearing in all 18 games during the 2016 season.

Rashaun Simonise | BC

Following decent showings in spot duty with Winnipeg in 2018, Simonise wasn’t utilized on BC in 2019, as he had just 53 receiving yards on the year. The 12th overall pick from the 2018 CFL Draft is still just 24 years old and could prove to turn into something special down the road. His 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame would prove to be a problem for defences if he got a chance.

Jacob Scarfone | OTT

The sixth-round pick appeared in seven games for the REDBLACKS in 2019, making three catches for 17 yards. After playing in the nation’s capital for the past two years, the London, Ont., native is looking to find the same success in the pros that he had at Guelph — he set a single-season record in 2015, making 77 catches for 940 yards and a touchdown for the Gryphons.