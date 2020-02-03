Report: WR Natey Adjei to sign with Argos

TORONTO — Just a few days after his release from the Edmonton Eskimos, it appears that receiver Natey Adjei has found himself a new home.

According to a report from TSN’s Davis Sanchez, Adjei is set to sign with the Toronto Argonauts.

This would mark the return to the Double Blue for the 30-year-old after he played two seasons with in Toronto (2014, 2015) before signing with Edmonton as a free agent in July of 2016.

Hearing Wr Natey Adjey will sign with the Argos. Quietly I luv this pick up. @Tey11_ can line up in all 5 spots and in the backfield + is Canadian. Great weapon for any OC to deploy Certain #Esks would have liked to keep him simply salary cap move. #CFL #Argos — SanchezDavis2 (@DavisSanchez) February 3, 2020

This past season, the Toronto, Ont., native suited up for all 18 games for the Eskimos, making 58 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns. In 98 career games, Adjei has 97 catches for 925 yards and four majors.

The Buffalo product was selected in the third round (22nd overall) of the 2013 CFL Draft.