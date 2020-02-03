Ticats, Rico Murray agree to contract extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the football club has re-signed international defensive back Rico Murray.

Murray, 32, started 18 regular-season games at SAM linebacker with the Tiger-Cats last season, registering 50 defensive tackles, one special team tackle, six passes defended and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The three-time East Division All-Star (2014, 2017, 2018) also suited up in both of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw in Calgary.

Murray has appeared in 104 career CFL games (102 starts) over seven seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2013-16, 2019), Toronto Argonauts (2017) and Ottawa REDBLACKS (2018), accumulating 340 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, four quarterback sacks, 39 passes defended, 17 interceptions, six forced fumbles and three touchdowns (two interception returns, one fumble return).

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound native of Cincinnati, Ohio has also played in 13 playoff games including five Grey Cup appearances (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) – winning one with the Argos in 2017.

Prior to his time in the CFL, the Kent State University product played nine National Football League games with the Cincinnati Bengals over three seasons (2009-11), posting 19 combined tackles and two passes defended.