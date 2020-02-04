Als officially announce extension for Eugene Lewis

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the club has signed American receiver Eugene Lewis to a new one-year-deal.

Lewis was Vernon Adams Jr.’s favourite target in 2019, catching 72 passes good for 1,133 yards and 7th place in the CFL, while scoring five majors. The 26-year-old was voted a CFL East All-Star following his third season in the CFL. The chemistry between quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and him was so strong that Lewis even threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to his quarterback on a trick play, on July 20, against the Edmonton Eskimos.

“It was important for us to keep Eugene in the nest. He demonstrated all of his potential last season and he is an important part of our offence,” declared Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “On top of showing great consistency every game, he is a positive influence on our players, whether its vocal, or by leading by example.”

Lewis gained 100 yards or more on four separate occasions last season. He probably had his best outing on August 17, in Calgary, when he caught 10 passes for 114 yards. In the last minute of play, he scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick and scored a two-point covert, before the team went on to win the game in overtime.

“There has been a lot of encouraging news surrounding the Alouettes since New Years, and I’m grateful to continue being a member of the Alouettes family,” said Lewis. “With the people we have in place, the presence of Vernon, and a great year to build off on, the 2020 season looks to be a promising one for the Alouettes.”

In 38-career-games in the CFL the former Penn State Nittany Lion and Oklahoma Sooner made 123 catches for 2,080 yard, while scoring five touchdowns. He also registered a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown.