Football Federation of Spain partners with the CFL, joins IAGF

TORONTO — Spain’s Federación Española de Fútbol Americano (FEFA) has partnered with the Canadian Football League (CFL) to grow gridiron football around the world.

The agreement will see the two organizations co-operate in an exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences in hopes of bettering the state of the game in both countries, while providing players and coaches with the opportunity to develop overseas. In addition, Spain becomes the 14th nation to join the International Alliance of Gridiron Football (IAGF) – a burgeoning organization dedicated to deepening the global roots of gridiron football.

“We are so pleased to be working with the CFL and the IAGF,” said Javier Carrasco Jimenez, Sports Director of the FEFA. “The chance to learn and grow with one of the largest football leagues in the world is so important as we continue to introduce the game to more youth and communities in Spain.”

Founded in November in Calgary, Canada, prior to the 107th Grey Cup – the CFL’s championship game – the IAGF comprises football’s federations and elite leagues from Austria, Brazil, Canada, Great Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

“Our vision is for a world united through football,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL.

“Whether we’re growing the game at the grassroots level, providing players with opportunities in other countries, exchanging expertise or exploring broadcast opportunities to welcome new international fans – we will do it together with a single focus: to build a global football community based on respect and co-operation.”

The FEFA oversees the competitions of nearly 70 total amateur teams, including 10 in the first division. Thirty clubs take part in the national and regional leagues, while 15 teams play at the mixed Under-17 level. The FEFA also organizes flag football championships across a wide range of age levels, from mixed Under-11 competitions to separate men’s and women’s senior leagues.

“We look forward to welcoming a Canadian player to an FEFA squad and having him share his experiences with our players. Of course, it will also be a dream come true to one day see a Spanish player proudly represent our country and raise the Grey Cup.”

In 2019, the CFL’s nine member clubs featured specially designated ‘global’ players on their rosters for the first time. The league will expand the initiative to include up-to-45 global players in 2020.

The CFL is currently working with its international partners to host scouting combines in Europe, Japan and Mexico, prior to the CFL Global Draft in April.