Report: Argos getting closer to securing deal with Nichols

TORONTO — Just hours after signing McLeod Bethel-Thompson to a new deal, the Toronto Argonauts have moved on to the next transaction to try and bolster their depth at quarterback.

According to Dave Naylor of TSN, the Argos are closing in on a deal with free agent pivot Matt Nichols.

Hearing the @TorontoArgos and QB @MattNichols16 are closing-in on a deal. Not done but very well could be within the next 24 hours.#CFL #Argos — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 4, 2020

Nichols was released by the Grey Cup Champion Bombers last week after the club elected to commit long term to Zach Collaros. Nichols got off to a torrid start to the 2019 campaign as Winnipeg’s starter, completing 71 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards and 15 touchdowns while tossing just five interceptions.

Before being released, Nichols was ranked no. 2 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

However, after nine starts, the 32-year-old suffered a season-ending injury forced the Bombers to acquire Collaros from Toronto in a deal that would ultimately pay off with a championship six weeks later.

Following his surgery, the pivot said he’s on track to be ready to go for the 2020 season.