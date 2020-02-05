Feoli-Gudino, Lyles sign with Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed national receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino and American defensive back Chris Lyles.

Feoli-Gudino returns to Winnipeg, where he spent four seasons (2014-2017). He spent the last two years with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

A veteran of 110 CFL games, Feoli-Gudino has caught 135 receptions for 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns through his eight-year CFL career

Lyles, 25, played seven games with Saskatchewan in 2017, making 19 defensive tackles. He also had a stint with the Montreal Alouettes in 2018.