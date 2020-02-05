Position of Strength: All-Star talent, veteran savvy available in trenches

TORONTO — Defensive line play and pass rushing is always at the forefront of the conversation in the CFL but more so with the uber-talented crop that is slated to become hit free agency on Feb. 11.

Five defensive linemen made it onto CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents and 35 individuals are set to hit the open market in total. The group is headed by four 2019 All-Stars and the reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Let’s take a look at the top pass-rushers that could be available in less than a week:

The Elite

Willie Jefferson | WPG

The 2019 Most Outstanding Defensive Player was nothing short of outstanding for the entirety of this past year. He finished with 24 tackles, 12 sacks an interception and six forced fumbles while appearing in every game for the Blue and Gold.

Ja’Gared Davis | HAM

Davis didn’t receive as much hype as others for his efforts this past year, however, he was one of the most efficient individuals league-wide when it came to playing in the trenches. He had 54 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 17 outings. No matter where Davis goes, the team he’s on manages to make it all the way to the championship game. Expect him to be another hot commodity come Feb. 11.

Dylan Wynn | HAM

Wynn had proven to be a solid pass-rusher during his previous years in Toronto. With his move to Hamilton in 2019, the 26-year-old had his best year as a pro. He had new career-highs in both tackles (44) and sacks (11) while helping the Tabbies reach the championship game. He looks like he’s just hitting his stride and should be a coveted commodity in the open market.

Micah Johnson | SSK

Johnson has been a beast for the last few years, but he did miss some time in 2019 due to injury. Still, in 15 games, he was able to pile up 26 tackles and four sacks. In 2018, the 31-year-old finished second in the league with 14 sacks and adding 28 tackles. He could be a great bounce-back candidate in 2020 and someone that could be very interesting for a team that possibly misses out on other names in this tier.

Cleyon Laing | TOR

The seven-year CFL veteran has been no stranger to disrupting opposing offences while getting into the backfield. He played 15 games for the Argos in 2019, making 27 tackles to go along with seven sacks. The Edmonton, Alta., native has spent his entire career in the league out East. Perhaps a return to a location closer to home could be a possibility in 2020?

Name Team Age CFL Exp Career GP Tackles Sacks Int FF Willie Jefferson WPG 29 6 94 151 43 3 12 Ja’Gared Davis HAM 29 4 62 177 36 3 10 Dylan Wynn HAM 26 3 44 108 19 0 0 Micah Johnson SSK 31 7 96 184 45 2 6 Cleyon Laing TOR 29 7 89 144 33 0 3

Proven and Reliable

Odell Willis | BC

A 12-year veteran of the CFL, Willis has featured on several different teams but has never left the West Division — a trade saw him end up on Ottawa for less than an hour in 2018. He’s put up 263 tackles, 101 sacks, three interceptions and 24 forced fumbles in 191 games. The most seasoned veteran of this entire group, the 35-year-old is a locker room leader who posted 23 tackles and four sacks in 2019.

Shawn Lemon | BC

Lemon started with the Argos in 2019 but was moved to BC halfway through the year. He finished the season with 34 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles. Throughout his CFL career, the 31-year-old has been able to disrupt play in the backfield. He’s finished with 10-plus sacks in a season three times and has 70 for his career. He’s another guy that will be a great add by a team if they are looking for reliable options or strike out on one of the names in the higher tier.

Craig Roh | WPG

Because of the arrival of Jefferson, Roh played a smaller role than he’s accustomed to in 2019. He still managed to finish with 16 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles in 12 outings — not to mention a championship at the end of the year. He has 110 tackles, 34 sacks and four forced fumbles in 74 career games. Depending on what Willie decides to do, another team could lure Roh away and bolster their defensive line.

Davon Coleman | TOR

Coleman was the man that went the other way to Toronto in the Lemon trade. In 14 combined games in 2019, he had 29 tackles and four sacks as well as an interception. He had over 40 tackles and five-plus sacks in his first two seasons in the league. The 29-year-old will be back with a vengeance in 2020.

Adrian Tracy | HAM

The 32-year-old only played in eight games for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, however, he still made 11 tackles while getting three sacks and two forced fumbles. He had nine sacks, 29 tackles and a forced fumble back in 2017, so there’s a chance he could return to that form again in 2020.

Drake Nevis | WPG

Nevis has proven to be good for over 25 tackles and multiple sacks a season. He was able to finish with 24 tackles and three sacks in 18 games with the Bombers. The defensive tackle has been a handful in the trenches and will have some interested parties.

Chris Casher | CGY

Casher just finished up his first season north of the border, where he collected 34 tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games with the Stampeders in 2019. That kind of efficiency and his age (26) will make him a guy that’s circled on a lot of team’s boards for free agency.

Freddie Bishop III | TOR

Bishop has become an extremely reliable option over the past two seasons — spent with Calgary and Toronto. He’s had 80 tackles and 17 sacks over that span. He managed to get six sacks this past year with the Argos, who did have trouble at times when it came to getting to the quarterback. At 29, he’s just in the middle of his prime.

Name Team Age CFL Exp Career GP Tackles Sacks Int FF Odell Willis BC 35 12 191 263 101 3 24 Shawn Lemon BC 31 9 107 166 70 1 22 Craig Roh WPG 29 5 74 110 34 0 4 Davon Coleman TOR 29 4 49 127 17 3 0 Adrian Tracy HAM 32 5 58 131 21 2 5 Drake Nevis WPG 30 4 64 101 11 0 0 Chris Casher CGY 26 1 16 34 7 0 1 Freddie Bishop III TOR 29 4 47 95 20 0 1

Under the Radar

JR Tavai | OTT

Because of the REDBLACKS’ lack of success in 2019, Tavai’s efforts really flew under the radar. He finished the year with 49 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles while suiting up in 16 games. At just 26 years old, he’s going to be one to watch as a low-risk, high reward signing for a team.

Ryan Brown | MTL

The Mississippi State product has played two CFL seasons, both with the Alouettes, putting up 29 tackles, eight sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 31 games. Brown is 25 and stands at an imposing 6-foot-6, 270 pounds. He should have a lot of suitors vying for his services.

Frank Beltre | TOR

Beltre was utilized on special teams for the most part by Toronto in 2019, but he’s been an asset for the Double Blue on the defensive end as well. In the two seasons prior, he had 50 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He’s someone that can affect a game in multiple ways and that won’t be overlooked.

Woody Barron | MTL

The 26-year-old has played in every game over his first two years in the CFL. He’s posted 55 tackles and five sacks in 36 career games. The Virginia Tech product is just 26 and got to start for the Als last year. He’s just getting started in this league.

Gabriel Knapton | MTL

Knapton joined the Alouettes’ practice roster at the tail end of the 2019 season but didn’t play in any games. He split time during the 2018 season between BC and Montreal, collecting 26 tackles, one special team tackle and four sacks. The 30-year-old could be someone to keep an eye on as an under-the-radar signing this off-season.

Tobi Antigha | TOR

In his short time in the CFL, Antigha has been able to rack up a respectable amount of sacks and tackles. He’s put up 71 tackles, seven sacks and five interceptions over 46 games. He’s nabbed all five of those picks over the past two seasons.

Alex Bazzie | EDM

Bazzie played in just seven games with the Eskimos this past year. The Marshall product had nine tackles, four defensive tackles and two sacks. He’s had a pair of seasons with 10-plus sacks and two more years with eight sacks. The 29-year-old has shown his track record of being an efficient pass-rusher. Expect a bounce-back in 2020 with more chances to get in games.

Name Team Age CFL Exp Career GP Tackles Sacks Int FF JR Tavai OTT 26 2 22 57 7 0 4 Ryan Brown MTL 25 2 31 29 8 1 2 Frank Beltre TOR 30 5 57 70 5 0 3 Woody Baron MTL 26 2 36 55 5 0 0 Gabriel Knapton MTL 30 5 81 201 36 0 2 Tobi Antigha TOR 26 3 46 71 7 5 0 Alex Bazzie EDM 29 6 81 143 42 0 3

Ratio Breakers

Fabion Foote | MTL

The McMaster product has spent all three years of his CFL career with the Als, compiling 30 tackles and three sacks in 37 games. At just 25 years old, he’s got time to continue to grow his game, and if a team gives him a shot, it could be a fruitful relationship for both parties.

Bo Banner | MTL

Another young pass-rusher who’s spent his time in the CFL with Montreal, the Vancouver, BC., native has 19 tackles and a pair of sacks in 34 career games. Banner is just 24 years old and was a standout at Central Washington during his collegiate career. He’s fast and can get to the quarterback, he just needs a bigger chance to shine.

Jesse Joseph | EDM

The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced individuals in this section, playing five years in the CFL — with four of them spent in Montreal. He featured in 12 games in 2019 and 16 the year before, playing in more of a support role. He has still put up seven sacks and a pair of forced fumbles over the past two years, which could entice some teams who are looking for solid depth or Canadian talent.

Ettore Lattanzio | OTT

Lattanzio has spent his entire five-year CFL tenure as a member of the REDBLACKS. The fifth-rounder in 2015 suited up for 17 games for Ottawa this past year, collecting 25 sacks while getting to the quarterback twice. The former Gee-Gee has proven to be a player that can help a team out in different ways on defence and should be a given a look.

Connor McGough | HAM

McGough has served primarily as a special teams player during his three-year tenure with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He had a sack and a forced fumble in 2019 when given some more chances to play on the Tabbies’ defensive line. At just 24 years old, McGough has time to keep developing, he just needs the opportunity.

Junior Luke | BC

Luke was able to help the Lions’ defensive line in 2019, getting nine tackles, one sack and an interception while appearing in all 18 games. The seventh overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft is still trying to find his way in the league and he has the chance to find a perfect situation in free agency.

David Menard | BC

Menard has played all six of his years in the CFL with the BC Lions. He has a proven track record of getting to the quarterback during his career, posting 17 in 94 career games played. The 29-year-old Chicoutimi, Que., native spent time as the starting nose tackle for the Leos in 2019 and could bring a lot to the table for either BC or other teams.

Junior Turner | CGY

A nine-year veteran of the CFL, Turner was released by the Stamps after only appearing in one game during the 2019 season. A year prior, the 31-year-old Toronto native racked up 21 tackles and four sacks in 18 games for Calgary. He has the most game experience of anybody in this category and could be a good depth add in free agency.

Jamaal Westerman | HAM

The 34-year-old has spent the past five years in the CFL. He didn’t play in a single game during the 2019 season after a season-ending arm injury. Westerman had 53 tackles and 17 sacks in his first year in the CFL and in 2018, he had 29 tackles and three sacks in 13 games. He could be someone who both helps a team’s ratio and brings added production to the table.

Jabar Westerman | CGY

The younger brother of Jamaal has spent eight seasons north of the border. He played a backup role to Derek Wiggan in 2019, making 15 tackles in 14 games. He has 103 tackles, 18 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles in his career. He’s another individual who a team could be in for a bounce-back year given the opportunity.

Ese Mrabure | CGY

Mrabure played in just a pair of games for Calgary in 2019 and now has a chance to hit the open market. He’s played for three teams in five years and may try and go elsewhere for more opportunity.