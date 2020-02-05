Riders ink Jon Ryan to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have inked punter — and Regina, Sask., native — Jon Ryan to an extension that will see him stick with the Green and White through the 2020 season.

Ryan was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

Ryan enters his second season with the Riders after coming home to Saskatchewan in 2019 and following a 12-year hiatus from the CFL.

In 2019, Ryan played in all 18 games, making 107 punts for 5,222 yards and a 48.8 yards per punt average. Ryan’s longest punt spanned a whopping 77 yards and he placed nine punts inside the opponent’s 10-yard line.

Ryan was the Roughriders’ 2019 nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and was named a West Division All-Star.

Prior to his return to Saskatchewan, Ryan played in 191 NFL games making 914 punts for 40,985 yards – 311 of which landed inside the 20-yard line. He amassed a career average punt of 44.7 yards with a net average of 38.7 yards.

In 2014, Ryan became the first person from Saskatchewan to win the Super Bowl when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos.

Prior to his NFL career, Ryan played two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2004 and 2005. He was named an All-Star in 2005 after leading the league with a 50.6-yard punting average.