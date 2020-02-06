Alouettes release Shakeir Ryan

- News
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have released receiver and return man Shakeir Ryan.
Ryan was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.
The 24-year-old is a three-year CFL veteran, having stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions before joining the Alouettes during the 2019 season.
In seven games this past season, Ryan had a single catch for six yards. He was able to be a threat in the return game. He had 691 total return yards on 49 attempts, split between kick-offs and punts. He managed to return a punt for a touchdown in Week 9 against Saskatchewan.
For his career, Ryan has accumulated 1,044 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.