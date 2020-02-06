Esks, Santos-Knox agree to one-year extension

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- FREE AGENCY
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy
Please note that the privacy policy for this website was recently updated. Click to learn more.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a one-year contract extension, keeping him in Green and Gold through the 2020 season.
Santos-Knox was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.
RELATED
» Bio: Jovan Santos-Knox by the numbers
» Esks sign FB James Tuck to one-year extension
» Looking at Eskimos’ free-agency priorities
» Official Free Agent Tracker