Esks, Santos-Knox agree to one-year extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a one-year contract extension, keeping him in Green and Gold through the 2020 season.

Santos-Knox was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

Santos-Knox originally signed in Edmonton on Feb. 12, 2019 after spending two seasons in Winnipeg appearing in 34 games and recording 149 total tackles, eight quarterback sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Last season with the Green and Gold, Santos-Knox appeared in three games, recording 14 total tackles and one quarterback sack.