Esks sign National receiver Parker to extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have extended national wide receiver Anthony Parker through the 2020 season, the team announced on Thursday. Parker was set to become a free agent next week.

Parker originally signed with the Green and Gold on Feb. 14, 2019 but missed the entire 2019 campaign after sustaining a season-ending injury in pre-season.

A nine-year CFL veteran, Parker has appeared in 117 games recording 185 receptions for 2,344 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as registering 35 carries for 326 yards and one touchdown. Parker was originally selected third overall (1st round) of the 2011 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders and spent seven seasons with the Stampeders before signing with the BC Lions for the 2018 season.