Tiger-Cats announce 2020 coaching staff

HAMILTON — Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer announced the team’s 2020 coaching staff on Thursday, which includes nine returning coaches from last season and the addition of Mike Gibson as offensive line coach.

Four returning coaches were also elevated to new roles, including Tommy Condell to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Jim Barker to offensive/special teams assistant and personnel consultant, Craig Butler to defensive backs coach and special teams assistant, and Jarryd Baines to receivers coach.

2020 Hamilton Tiger-Cats Coaching Staff

Orlondo Steinauer Head Coach Tommy Condell Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach Mark Washington Defensive Coordinator Jeff Reinebold Special Teams Coordinator Mike Gibson Offensive Line Coach Jim Barker Offensive/ST Assistant/Personnel Consultant Robin Ross Linebackers Coach Randy Melvin Defensive Line Coach Craig Butler DB Coach/Special Teams Assistant D.J. Harper Running Backs Coach Jarryd Baines Receivers Coach

“We’re excited to officially announce our 2020 coaching staff. We were able to keep continuity while adding a great person with significant experience in Mike Gibson,” Steinauer said in a statement. “This group embodies the leadership, work ethic and people skills that align with our organizational culture. We’re looking forward to training camp.”

Gibson, 63, brings 40 years of coaching experience to the Tiger-Cats, including 15 seasons at the Canadian Football League level and over two decades at the NCAA Div. I level. His tenure as a CFL coach includes a previous two-year stint in Hamilton where he served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator from 2009-10.

Most recently, he spent four seasons overall with the Edmonton Eskimos (2016-19), serving as assistant head coach and offensive line coach in 2019 after three years as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Gibson’s other CFL coaching experience includes a season as the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2014; three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders as running backs coach in 2011 and offensive line coach in 2012 and 2013; two seasons as offensive line coach with the Saskatchewan Roughriders where he was a member of the 2007 Grey Cup champion coaching staff; three seasons total with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including two as offensive coordinator in 2005 and 2006 after entering the league as their offensive line coach in 2001.

“We also want to thank Dennis McKnight for his hard work and commitment to the Tiger-Cats over the last three seasons,” Steinauer added. “He is a great man who contributed to our achievements in 2019 and we wish him well moving forward.”