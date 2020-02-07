Shaq’s Back: Riders sign Evans to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have brought back one of their biggest contributors from the 2019 season.

Star receiver Shaq Evans has signed a contract extension that will see the 28-year-old stay in Green and White through the 2020 season.

Evans was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

He was the ninth-ranked pending free agent by CFL.ca.

After putting together a solid first season with the Riders in 2018, Evans was a standout for the Green and White this past season.

He made 72 catches for 1,334 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in all 18 games for Saskatchewan. That was good enough for him to finish fourth among receivers in yardage.

Evans earned West Division and CFL All-Star honours for his performance in 2019.

Over his two seasons with the Riders, Evans has accumulated 2,119 yards and five majors while making 122 catches in 35 games.

Before making his way north, the Inglewood, California native split his collegiate career between Notre Dame and UCLA. He had 133 catches for 1,956 yards and 14 majors during his time in school.

Evans was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.