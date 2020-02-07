William Powell hits the ice with the Coyotes

- News
On February 6th, Riders fans came out to see in William Powell hit the ice after the Arizona Coyotes took on the Carolina Hurricanes in some NHL action in Glendale, AZ.
The star running back took photos, signed some jerseys and even got on the ice with Darcey Kuemper, goaltender for the Arizona Coyotes.
🇨🇦Riderville Without Borders 🇺🇸
You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/ejJSpoY2s7
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 7, 2020
Got to get that thing signed by the man himself! 🔥 🖋 pic.twitter.com/Tc5c2PQg2C
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 7, 2020
Plenty of Green x White from Glendale, AZ.
Good look, #RiderNation! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/URzQz6CxjI
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 6, 2020
Big fan of @WilliamPowell33, that @dkuemps35 is. 🍉
Thanks for the hospitality, @ArizonaCoyotes! pic.twitter.com/A3vrINdh5Q
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 7, 2020