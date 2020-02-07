Follow CFL

William Powell hits the ice with the Coyotes

On February 6th, Riders fans came out to see in William Powell hit the ice after the Arizona Coyotes took on the Carolina Hurricanes in some NHL action in Glendale, AZ.

The star running back took photos, signed some jerseys and even got on the ice with Darcey Kuemper, goaltender for the Arizona Coyotes.

