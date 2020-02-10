- News
On Sunday night, the 92nd Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. Also known as the Oscars, the award show celebrated cinematic categories for films in the past year.
The CFL had their own take on some of the nominated films.
And the #CFL Oscar goes to… #oscars
The Irishman — The Irishmen: Featuring DaVaris Daniels, Joe Thiesmann, and Jarious Jackson (who all played on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish)
“From South Bend, Indiana to the #CFL” #Oscars
Jojo Rabbit — CFL Rabbit: Who could forget the famous CFL rabbit that won over fans’ hearts in 2015.
“It’s a bad time to be a 🐰on a field” #Oscars
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood — Once Upon a Time… in Canada: Featuring best-friends Greg Ellingson, Brad Sinopoli and Brodie Lawson.
“The 107th season from the CFL” #Oscars
The Joker — Speedy: Featuring Brandon Banks
“Can you introduce me as ‘Speedy’?” #Oscars
1917 — 2019: Featuring the Winnipeg Blue Bombers
“2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣, the year of #ForTheW” #Oscars
