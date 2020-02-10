And the CFL Oscar goes to…

On Sunday night, the 92nd Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. Also known as the Oscars, the award show celebrated cinematic categories for films in the past year.

The CFL had their own take on some of the nominated films.

The Irishman — The Irishmen: Featuring DaVaris Daniels, Joe Thiesmann, and Jarious Jackson (who all played on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Jojo Rabbit — CFL Rabbit: Who could forget the famous CFL rabbit that won over fans’ hearts in 2015.

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood — Once Upon a Time… in Canada: Featuring best-friends Greg Ellingson, Brad Sinopoli and Brodie Lawson.

The Joker — Speedy: Featuring Brandon Banks

1917 — 2019: Featuring the Winnipeg Blue Bombers