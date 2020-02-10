Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Ice-T is an OG Blue Bombers fan

WINNIPEG — It appears that a legendary artist/actor has a favourite CFL team.

The OG Original Gangster rapper Ice-T tweeted a throwback picture on Friday and if you take a closer look at the t-shirt he’s wearing, it features the 107th Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers!

As the Bombers noted, it’s time for him to grab some new championship gear (which you can get here!).

Recent

Staying Put: Ja’Gared Davis avoids free agency; inks extension with Tabbies
Steinberg’s MMQB: Impact defenders dominate FA
Analysis: Surplus of backfield talent available