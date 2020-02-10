Riders ink Otha Foster to one-year deal

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed free agent defensive back Otha Foster to a one-year contract.

Foster returns to the Roughriders after a two-year absence, having initially signed with the Club in 2016. Foster most recently spent time with the BC Lions in 2018, where he played 18 games and made 58 tackles, one special team tackle, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Foster played four preseason games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, making three tackles and one sack. He returned to the Roughriders that fall and played in three games for the Green and White, making 11 defensive tackles. He had a standout year at linebacker in 2016, where he put up a career-high 71 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Prior to joining the Roughriders the first time, Foster spent two seasons in Edmonton, playing in 33 games and earning 102 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, two touchdowns and two forced fumbles.