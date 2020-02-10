Staying Put: Ja’Gared Davis avoids free agency; inks extension with Tabbies

HAMILTON — With the free agency window less than 24 hours away from opening, one of the premier pass rushers is off the market. All-star DE Ja’Gared Davis and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed off on a contract extension Monday.

Davis was ranked fourth on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

The four-year CFLer signed a one-year deal with the Ticats last February during free agency. The 29-year-old featured in 17 games, making 54 tackles while adding a special teams tackle, a career-high 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was also named an East Division All-Star.

2020 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: JaGred Davis’ career numbers

» CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agent List

» More free agency headlines

Prior to playing for the Tabbies, Davis had a three-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders where he played in 62 career games, amassing 177 tackles, 36 sacks three interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

Before coming to the CFL, the Southern Methodist University product signed with the Houston Texans in 2013. He also spent time on the practice rosters of the New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.