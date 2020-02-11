Argos add former Riders OL Philip Blake

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have added former Riders OL and Toronto native Philip Blake.

Blake, 34, is coming home to Toronto after spending most of the last two seasons in Saskatchewan, where he played eight games along the offensive line in 2019 after being traded from Montreal in October of 2018.

The 6’2, 311-pound OL is an original third-round draft choice of the Montreal Alouettes in 2011 but chose to return to Baylor University for his senior season. The following year, Blake was drafted in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and released in 2013. After a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, Blake finally arrived in Montreal and ended up playing 57 games between 2015 and 2018 for the Quebec club.