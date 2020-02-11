Argos ink American defensive lineman Craig Roh

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Craig Roh.

The 29-year-old just finished his second season in Winnipeg (2018-2019), recording six sacks, 16 defensive tackles and three forced fumbles in 16 games en route to winning his first Grey Cup in November.

Before joining the Bombers, the six-foot-four, 256-pound defensive lineman played three seasons for BC (2015-2017) where he racked up 20 sacks in 45 games for the Leos. The Scottsdale, Arizona native has at least six sacks in each of his five CFL seasons, totaling 34 while adding 110 defensive tackles in 74 games. Roh played four seasons (2009-2012) at the University of Michigan and added 148 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.