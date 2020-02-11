Battle of the Blue: Argos, Bombers start Twitter beef

On Tuesday, CFL Free Agency was officially underway. There were plenty of transactions around the league.

The Toronto Argos had a busy day, signing plenty of free agents and shared each of their new signings on Twitter.

Roh Roh Roh your boat… (sorry we had to) 📄 » https://t.co/bd4NX6lxGq pic.twitter.com/k3XWSwC5HF — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 11, 2020

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ social team called out the Argos for their graphic templates constantly using the same jersey number.

Us trying to figure out how we’re going to cover 50 different number 20s on the @TorontoArgos pic.twitter.com/ukJYdW1sy5 — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 12, 2020

The Argos had the final word.