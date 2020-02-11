Battle of the Blue: Argos, Bombers start Twitter beef

- News
FREE AGENCY CLICKS
Stay connected on all the signings, rumours and analysis as Free Agency is underway ... FA TRACKER | RUMOUR MILL | TEAM-BY-TEAM BREAKDOWN | FA DAY 1 RECAP
On Tuesday, CFL Free Agency was officially underway. There were plenty of transactions around the league.
The Toronto Argos had a busy day, signing plenty of free agents and shared each of their new signings on Twitter.
Sauga City stand up.
Welcome home @JBrescacin11
📄 » https://t.co/K8UQz6KKrR pic.twitter.com/rNw7LTO2VD
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 11, 2020
Another local boy coming home. @pblake74 🔏🏡
📄 » https://t.co/LvkWwDcSa4 pic.twitter.com/lkE54VcyE7
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 11, 2020
Yup. @SincerelyToot 🍀
📄 » https://t.co/6D6KqQcCT0 pic.twitter.com/Q9BKFlCEa9
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 11, 2020
Not done yet.
Come on down the QEW @NickShortill
📄 » https://t.co/oyv3EO6zqW pic.twitter.com/WKCMnCyMH6
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 11, 2020
Roh Roh Roh your boat…
(sorry we had to)
📄 » https://t.co/bd4NX6lxGq pic.twitter.com/k3XWSwC5HF
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 11, 2020
Graphics team working OT today.
Welcome to the 6ix, @_DBladek
📄 » https://t.co/zcVD7liVHA pic.twitter.com/gZ39imOM9J
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 11, 2020
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ social team called out the Argos for their graphic templates constantly using the same jersey number.
Us trying to figure out how we’re going to cover 50 different number 20s on the @TorontoArgos pic.twitter.com/ukJYdW1sy5
— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 12, 2020
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 12, 2020
— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 12, 2020
The Argos had the final word.
Adding one more #20 to the roster before the end of the day.
Welcome, @FabionFoote
📄 » https://t.co/kxm8DZxFC2 pic.twitter.com/xj0ird8XGi
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 12, 2020