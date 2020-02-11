Follow CFL

2020 Free Agency February 11, 2020

Eskimos sign LB Korey Jones through 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed free agent American linebacker Korey Jones through the 2020 season.

A seven-year CFL veteran, Jones is a two-time Grey Cup champion, winning with Edmonton in 2015 and with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season.

In 76 career games, Jones recorded 106 defensive tackles, 51 special teams tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Jones entered the league in 2013 with the BC Lions. He also spent time with the Edmonton Eskimos (2015, 2017-19), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019).

