Lions sign DL J.R. Tavai to one-year contract

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions added yet another piece on Tuesday’s free-agent frenzy, signing former Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman J.R. Tavai to a one-year contract.

The 26-year old is coming off a productive season in the nation’s capital where he recorded a team-leading seven sacks to go along with 49 defensive tackles and three forced fumbles.

J.R. migrated north after spending parts of two seasons (2015-16) on the Tennessee Titans practice roster. He originally signed with the Titans as a non-drafted free agent in 2015 after four productive seasons at the University of Southern California.

In 40 games with the Trojans, Tavai recorded 130 total tackles and 10.5 sacks while also being named an All-Pac-12 honourable mention in 2013.