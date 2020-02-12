Als add four Quebec natives to roster

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have penned four Quebec natives to contracts for the 2020 campaign.

The team has signed defensive linemen David Ménard and Junior Luke, as well as linebackers Alexandre Gagné and Frédéric Chagnon.

2020 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» More to Come: Who will impact Day 2 of free agency?

» A full recap of the Als’ signings during FA

» More free agency headlines

Menard, 29, collected 18 quarterback sacks, as well as 55 defensive tackles in 94 career games with the BC Lions. He also had three interceptions, as well as six passes defended. The University of Montreal product also forced three fumbles in his career.

Drafted in the fourth round (32nd overall) in the 2014 CFL Draft, the Chicoutimi, Quebec native had 12 defensive tackles and two sacks in 10 games last season.

Luke was taken by the Lions with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft. He played 53 career games with the Leos, collecting 25 defensive tackles and four quarterback sacks.

In 2019, Luke collected nine defensive tackles, a quarterback, in addition to intercepting a pass and folding another.

The 28-year-old was a member of the Carabins when the team won the Vanier Cup in 2014.

Gagne is more often than not a nightmare for punt return specialists, while the University of Sherbrooke product collected 19 tackles on special teams in 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, good for first place in his team and eighth in the CFL.

The 28-year-old had 23 special team tackles the previous season, the third-highest total in the league.

Chagnon, 27, played 17 games with BC in 2019, collecting six special team tackles.

Another University of Montreal product, Chagnon has played 51 career games in the CFL, collecting 26 tackles on special teams in the process.

The 28-year-old Montrealer was drafted in the third round (24th overall) by the Lions in 2017. He won the Vanier Cup alongside Luke in 2014.