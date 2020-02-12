Argos acquire LB Jordan Moore from Ticats

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have acquired American linebacker Jordan Moore and a negotiation list player in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Toronto will be sending two negotiation list players back to Hamilton.

Moore, 26, played five games for the Ticats last season, recording five defensive tackles and four special teams tackles.

In 2018, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder was on the practice squad of the Denver Broncos as a safety after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

The Atlanta, Georgia native played 13 games at safety in 2016 at the University of Texas at San Antonio, tallying 49 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Before his time at UTSA, Moore played three seasons at Texas Abilene Christian University as a receiver/running back, registering 87 rush yards on 20 carries and one touchdown with 50 receiving yards on seven receptions.