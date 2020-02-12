Argos sign National DB Denzel Radford

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have added the 11th player in the first 48 hours of free agency, signing National defensive back Denzel Radford to a contract.

Radford, 25, has played his whole three-year career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after a trade sent him to the prairies from Montreal — the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2017 CFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound DB played six games for the Riders last season, recording three defensive tackles during a campaign in which he missed time due to injuries.

The Calgary native was a special teams demon in his rookie year making 24 stops on teams in 18 games, tied for third-most in the CFL. Radford played his college football at the University of Calgary.