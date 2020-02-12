Follow CFL

Randy Ambrosie to head out on third annual cross-country tour

TORONTO — Canadian Football League (CFL) Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will travel across Canada to meet with fans in every CFL market. ‘Randy’s Road Trip’ will kick off on February 15 in Ottawa and conclude on March 11 in Toronto, marking the Commissioner’s third annual trek from coast-to-coast to engage fans in a series of town halls.

“It’s so important to truly connect with our incredible supporters and take in their feedback,” said Commissioner Ambrosie. “At the heart of the CFL is our fans. I’m excited to continue building our league together with them as we take our great game to new heights.”

Exact times and locations of the various public forums will be announced to participants at a later date. Details may be subject to change. Media providing coverage of ‘Randy’s Road Trip’ must RSVP with Lucas Barrett (lbarrett@cfl.ca).

RANDY’S ROAD TRIP SCHEDULE

Date Market
February 15 Ottawa
February 18 Montreal
February 20 Hamilton
February 23 Halifax
February 24 Edmonton
February 25 Calgary
February 26 Winnipeg
February 29 Saskatchewan
March 2 BC
March 11 Toronto

 

