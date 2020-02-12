Riders ink Josiah St. John to one-year deal

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have brought a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive lineman Josiah St. John to a one-year contract.

St. John returns to the Roughriders after completing last season with the Edmonton Eskimos, playing in the 2019 East Final on November 17. He also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions.

The 27-year-old was the Roughriders’ first overall pick in the 2016 CFL Draft. He played in 22 games over three seasons, including 11 in 2018, helping the team reach the second-best rushing record of the season at 2,014 yards and the second-best rushing average per game at 111.9 yards.

Collegiately, the Toronto native spent three years at the University of Oklahoma, playing in 15 games. As a senior, St. John had four starts in seven conference games.