Eskimos ink DB Jermaine Gabriel to deal

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have added some National flare to their secondary. The team has signed defensive back Jermaine Gabriel to a contract.

Originally selected in the second round (17th overall) of the 2013 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts, Gabriel has spent his entire seven-year career with the Argonauts.

He suited up for 12 games with the Double Blue during the 2019 campaign, where he posted 39 tackles and a pair of sacks at the safety position.

In 95 games, he recorded 239 defensive tackles, 37 special teams tackles, seven quarterback sacks, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Gabriel was a member of the 2017 Grey Cup championship team and recorded four defensive tackles and one forced fumble in the 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.