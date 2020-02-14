Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

2020 Free Agency February 14, 2020

Argos ink National DB Arjen Colquhoun to deal

Shannon Vizniowski/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed National defensive back Arjen Colquhoun to a contract.

Colquhoun, 27, joins Toronto after three seasons in Edmonton and a 2019 campaign that saw the defensive back record 16 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and one interception in 10 games.

RELATED
» O’Leary: Argos, REDBLACKS take different approaches to FA
» Argonauts, Alouettes swap kickers in trade
» FA Tracker: Who’s still available?

The Windsor, Ontario native was drafted by the Esks in the second round of the 2017 CFL Draft.

In 24 career games, he has tallied 48 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles and two interceptions.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Canadian played four years at Michigan State University (2012-2015) and over the course of 26 career games racked up 57 total tackles, one sack, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Recent

Nye: Sneaky good signings of FA20
FA20: Burke on Ticats: ‘We believe we’ve built something here’
Morris: Hervey hasn’t closed door on Lions adding Walker