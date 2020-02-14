It’s a Match! Valentine’s Day across the league

Valentine’s Day is an annual day to celebrate love and friendship. The day is filled with messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends.

Here is what the CFL Community shared this Valentine’s Day on social media.

View this post on Instagram Match parfait #CFLFA #ValentinesDay A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on Feb 14, 2020 at 5:58am PST

View this post on Instagram Tuggle and Kisses 😘 #CFLFA #ValentinesDay A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on Feb 14, 2020 at 10:19am PST

View this post on Instagram 🧡 of a 🦁 #CFLFA #ValentinesDay A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on Feb 14, 2020 at 10:51am PST

Tomorrow is #ValentinesDay! Make sure you're prepared to show your love of football (and of your significant other we guess) with these Esks Valentines! 🖥️: https://t.co/dL4mXAdbEM pic.twitter.com/toqvg0RQqe — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) February 13, 2020

Happy Valentine's Day to all the haters 😘 pic.twitter.com/TcQo1yNWXU — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 14, 2020

On a trouvé nos valentins. Et vous?

Joyeuse journée de l'amour à tous nos fans💘#Montréals #ValentinesDay #SaintValentin We found our matches. How about you?

Happy Valentine's Day to our beloved fans💘 pic.twitter.com/zoMSw1hPNC — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 14, 2020