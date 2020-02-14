It’s a Match! Valentine’s Day across the league

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- FREE AGENCY
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
Valentine’s Day is an annual day to celebrate love and friendship. The day is filled with messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends.
Here is what the CFL Community shared this Valentine’s Day on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Match parfait #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
View this post on Instagram
A match made in the Nation’s Capital 🏛 #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m coming home, I’m coming home Tell the world I’m coming home #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
View this post on Instagram
🐯: Will you be our free agent signing? #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
View this post on Instagram
No Joshing around, he’s #ForTheW #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
View this post on Instagram
Hey it’s Franklin, coming over to #Riderville #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
View this post on Instagram
Oh that’s Rich (it actually is). #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
View this post on Instagram
Tuggle and Kisses 😘 #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
View this post on Instagram
🧡 of a 🦁 #CFLFA #ValentinesDay
A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on
💙💙#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Mno7BT0HZ9
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 14, 2020
😘🏆#HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/KHb1tFhOYu
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) February 14, 2020
#HappyValentinesDay, #RiderNation! pic.twitter.com/RrFie5J4uR
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2020
@NicMarshall7 pic.twitter.com/akCWOEyujW
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2020
Tomorrow is #ValentinesDay! Make sure you're prepared to show your love of football (and of your significant other we guess) with these Esks Valentines!
🖥️: https://t.co/dL4mXAdbEM pic.twitter.com/toqvg0RQqe
— Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) February 13, 2020
Happy Valentine's Day to all the haters 😘 pic.twitter.com/TcQo1yNWXU
— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 14, 2020
Get to smooching TigerTown!
Happy Valentine's Day! 💛🖤#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/xnPOAGizz7
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) February 14, 2020
On a trouvé nos valentins. Et vous?
Joyeuse journée de l'amour à tous nos fans💘#Montréals #ValentinesDay #SaintValentin
We found our matches. How about you?
Happy Valentine's Day to our beloved fans💘 pic.twitter.com/zoMSw1hPNC
— Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 14, 2020
Just in time for Valentine's Day, @HeyHeyHollyJ & @Stmn_Willie_Bmn put their relationship to the test in our own version of the newlywed game 🤣 #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/GfDN0jKda8
— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 15, 2020
.@josh_bell34 💗 his DBs!#HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ureeyDVw1U
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) February 15, 2020