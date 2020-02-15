REDBLACKS re-sign DL Lattanzio

OTTAWA — The REDBLACKS have brought national defensive lineman Ettore Lattanzio back. The REDBLACKS took to Twitter to announce on Saturday that the 29-year-old will be back for his sixth season in his hometown.

ET's staying at home! Ettore Lattanzio has re-upped and will be back in the Nation's Capital in 2020.#RNation pic.twitter.com/xXEIWyrl4z — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) February 15, 2020

Lattanzio has spent his entire five-year CFL career with the REDBLACKS. A fifth-round pick in the 2015 CFL draft, Lattanzio had 25 tackles and two sacks last year for Ottawa and has 70 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in his career.