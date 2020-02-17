Argos add American receiver/returner and a DB

TORONTO –- The Argos’ roster continues to grow, with Monday’s announcement that the team has signed American receiver and returner Jawill Davis and American defensive back Jordan Powell.

Davis, 24, was most recently selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers during the 2020 XFL Supplemental Draft after spending some time on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ practice roster in 2019.

The six-foot-one, 191-pound receiver and return specialist’s departure from the Vipers was predicated on his desire and excitement to come to Toronto and play for the Argos and in the CFL. The Miami native was signed as an un-drafted free-agent by the New York Giants in 2018. In seven games played, Davis caught four passes for 40 yards and returned 12 punts and seven kicks for a total of 260 yards. Davis also spent time with the Green Bay Packers from May to August, 2019.

Over five seasons, including a redshirt sophomore season at Bethune Cookman (2013-2017) Davis hauled in 106 passes for 1,692 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named First Team All-MEAC in 2015.

Powell was signed an as un-drafted free-agent by the Chicago Bears in 2019 and attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL team.

The six-foot-one, 204-pound New Jersey native was a defensive standout for four years (2015-2018) at Division III Widener University in Pennsylvania. Powell was twice named First Team All-MAC (2017-2018) and was the conference’s defensive player of the year in 2017, after setting a NCAA Division III record with six defensive touchdowns.

He finished the 2017 season with 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. For his career, the DB had 137 tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, eight interceptions, five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 39 games.