Bombers sign LB Micah Awe to two-year deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added some depth to the middle of their defence on Tuesday, signing American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract.

Awe joins another former Argonaut in Winnipeg, after the Bombers signed linebacker Tobi Antigha to a one-year deal last week.

2020 FREE AGENCY

» A Summary of the Bombers’ FA Moves

» CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Official Free Agent Tracker

The six-foot, 225-pound Texas Tech alum is a three-year Canadian Football League veteran with 35 games played with BC and Toronto. Over that span, he’s recorded 129 defensive tackles, 25 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Awe played ten games for the Argonauts last season, registering 44 defensive tackles, six tackles on special teams, one sack and one interception.