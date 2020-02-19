Leos ink National receiver Devon Bailey to one-year deal

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National receiver Devon Bailey to a one-year contract.

The 29-year old has suited up in 58 career CFL games split between Edmonton (2014-16) and Saskatchewan (2017-18), recording a total of 48 receptions for 658 yards and four touchdowns.

The Mississauga, Ontario native was drafted by Edmonton in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2014 CFL Draft following four seasons at St. Francis Xavier where he caught 87 passes for 1,160 yards and six touchdowns in 29 career games.

Bailey was also named an Atlantic University Sport (AUS) All-Star in 2011 and 2012.

In addition, the club has signed wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson (A) to the roster.

Jackson transferred from Merced College to Southeastern Louisiana in 2016 and went on to record 36 receptions for 409 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games.