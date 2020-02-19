Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

The Waggle presented by Sport Clips February 19, 2020

The Waggle Extra: Jefferson on his decision to stay in WPG

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

Recent

Still Out There: Top free agents still up for grabs
Johnson looking to make Winnipeg his football home
FA20: Jefferson looks to build a legacy in Winnipeg