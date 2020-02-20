Huddle Up: Argos team up to Tackle Bullying

The Toronto Argonauts have officially launched the 2020 Huddle Up Bullying Prevention Program at St. Gregory Catholic School.

The following athletes; Shooting guard Terence Davis II (Raptors), fullback Declan Cross (Toronto Argonauts), former winger Darcy Tucker (Maple Leafs) and former midfielder Dwayne De Rosario (Toronto FC) were all on-hand for the special assembly sharing experiences, raising awareness and meeting students and staff at the Etobicoke-based elementary school.

Argos Fullback and Oakville native, Declan Cross really had the students fired up with his energy during the presentation.

Big energy on the intro. pic.twitter.com/50ImzMlzbX — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 19, 2020

And that’s a wrap on the first huddle up assembly of the year. Thanks for having us @StGregoryCS #MLSEhuddleup pic.twitter.com/DyzXzbI0EM — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 19, 2020