Huddle Up: Argos team up to Tackle Bullying

The Toronto Argonauts have officially launched the 2020 Huddle Up Bullying Prevention Program at St. Gregory Catholic School.

The following athletes; Shooting guard Terence Davis II (Raptors), fullback Declan Cross (Toronto Argonauts), former winger Darcy Tucker (Maple Leafs) and former midfielder Dwayne De Rosario (Toronto FC) were all on-hand for the special assembly sharing experiences, raising awareness and meeting students and staff at the Etobicoke-based elementary school.

Argos Fullback and Oakville native, Declan Cross really had the students fired up with his energy during the presentation.

