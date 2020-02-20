Huddle Up: Argos team up to Tackle Bullying

- News
The Toronto Argonauts have officially launched the 2020 Huddle Up Bullying Prevention Program at St. Gregory Catholic School.
The following athletes; Shooting guard Terence Davis II (Raptors), fullback Declan Cross (Toronto Argonauts), former winger Darcy Tucker (Maple Leafs) and former midfielder Dwayne De Rosario (Toronto FC) were all on-hand for the special assembly sharing experiences, raising awareness and meeting students and staff at the Etobicoke-based elementary school.
Argos Fullback and Oakville native, Declan Cross really had the students fired up with his energy during the presentation.
Big energy on the intro. pic.twitter.com/50ImzMlzbX
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 19, 2020
.@DeclanCross38 shares his experience with being bullied. pic.twitter.com/rl2gkbv502
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 19, 2020
And that’s a wrap on the first huddle up assembly of the year.
Thanks for having us @StGregoryCS #MLSEhuddleup pic.twitter.com/DyzXzbI0EM
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 19, 2020
A new era for an award-winning bullying prevention program 📖
Today, the @TorontoArgos teamed up with @MapleLeafs, @Raptors, @TorontoFC and @PREVNet to launch #MLSEHuddleUp and bring bullying education and awareness to @StGregoryCS in Etobicoke 🤝 pic.twitter.com/u4Y7Fh6GF6
— MLSE PR (@MLSEPR) February 19, 2020