Lions sign Dominique Rhymes to one-year deal

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed receiver Dominique Rhymes to a one-year contract.

Rhymes joins the Lions following three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS where he appeared in 36 regular-season games and also helped Ottawa reach the 106th Grey Cup presented by Shaw in 2018.

He had his most productive season to date in 2019, finishing the year with 65 receptions for a team-leading 1,056 yards and five touchdowns.

Over three CFL campaigns, the 26-year-old has reeled in 102 catches for 1,578 yards and six touchdowns.

A native of Miami, Rhymes played three seasons at Florida International and caught 27 passes for 305 yards in 32 games. He then transferred to Murray St. for his senior season and hauled in 12 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in four contests.