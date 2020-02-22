Report: Als agree to one-year deal with Naaman Roosevelt

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Naaman Roosevelt, sources told 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

Roosevelt has spent five seasons in the CFL, all as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 32-year-old played in all 18 games with the Green and White in 2019, making 77 catches for 946 yards and a touchdown.

Despite not getting into the end zone until the back half of the year, the veteran pass-catcher was one of the go-to targets for Cody Fajardo and the Riders’ offence.

Roosevelt has appeared in 67 career games, reeling in 301 balls for 4,134 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Buffalo, New York native has been named a CFL All-Star on one occasion (2017) and has a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Roosevelt had two separate tenures with the Buffalo Bills as well as the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.