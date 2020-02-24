New Number, Who Dis?

TORONTO — The off-season brings more than just new players in new locations, it’s a time for individuals to show off some flare and pick numbers that could share a special meaning to them.

Two such individuals have made headlines in the past week for decisions regarding their jerseys.

After signing a new deal that will see the 26-year-old pivot stick with the Als through the 2022 campaign, Adams had to decide whether he wanted to keep his current No. 8, which he wore in his first full as Montreal’s starter, or go back to his customary No. 3.

To help make the choice, he put it to a vote on social media.

While he was mulling over his two options for a number in 2019, Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Frankie Williams also decided that a change was in order.

The reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player had worn No. 37 for his first two seasons in the CFL, both spent with the Tabbies.

During his college days with Purdue, he donned No. 24, but in his third campaign with the Black and Gold, the 26-year-old went to a single digit.

With Adams, both numbers he was choosing between held significance in his heart. With the No. 8 on his chest, he had a breakout year, throwing for 3,942 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for another 12 scores. His efforts helped the Alouettes make it to the postseason for the first time since the 2014 season.

However, he wore No. 3 during his entire collegiate career — split between Eastern Washington and Oregon — as well as the majority of his CFL career, including when he first joined the Alouettes.

So which number did the star pivot go with?

On Thursday, The Decision 2.0 took place.