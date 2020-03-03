Jovon Johnson signs one-day contract; retires as a Bomber

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced that defensive back Jovon Johnson has signed a one-day contract with the club to officially retire as a member of the Blue and Gold.

Johnson, 36, spent 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League, including six in Blue and Gold from 2008-13.

During his time in Winnipeg, Johnson was twice named a CFL All-Star (2009, 2011) and was a three-time East Division All-Star (2009, 2010, 2011). He was also an East All-Star in 2012 and 2015 as a member of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

“Winnipeg will always be my second home,” said Johnson. “My professional career grew up there. I have so many memories to share, so many tears shed, so many friends who are now family, fans who are still actively a part of my life. As I close this chapter of my career I will always be forever grateful to the city of Winnipeg, the fans, my coaches that I had the pleasure to play for, management, support staff, everyone apart of the organization, thank you!”

Johnson’s 2011 campaign with the Bombers was sensational, as he was named a CFL All-Star and honoured as the CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, becoming the first defensive back in league history to win the award. That year, he was named the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

In his six years with the Bombers, Johnson had 363 tackles, 23 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and seven defensive touchdowns. Johnson ranks second on the Bombers’ all-time interception return yardage list with 500 and his six interception return touchdowns are a club record.

A gifted kick returner, Johnson is the Bombers’ all-time leader in punt return yards with 2,933.

Johnson spent the 2014-15 season with Ottawa, the 2016-17 seasons in Montreal before finishing his playing days with Saskatchewan in 2018.

He’s now the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach with Defiance College in Ohio.