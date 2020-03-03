Second wave of Global players invited to CFL Combine

- News
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and its international partners have announced an additional 11 athletes who will take part in the CFL Combine presented by New Era in Toronto from March 26-28, bringing the total to 37 global players.
This next wave, composed of athletes who played for NCAA programs and kickers, joins the previously announced 26 players who were invited following nine CFL Global Combines in Finland, Sweden, France, Italy, Great Britain, Germany, two in Japan and Denmark. Complete information and combine results for all global players who have been invited to Toronto can be found here.
Following the two remaining CFL Global Combines in Brazil and Mexico, the full list of global players headed to the Toronto event will be announced. Information regarding media availability during the CFL Combine can be found here. The 2020 CFL Global Draft will take place on April 16.
SECOND WAVE OF GLOBAL PLAYERS INVITED TO THE CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY NEW ERA
|Name
|Position
|Country
|League/NCAA school
|Aiolupotea-Pei, Misiona
|DL
|Australia
|Washington State
|Bombek, Jan-Phillip
|DL
|Germany
|Colorado State
|Donkor, Aaron
|DL
|Germany
|Arkansas State
|Ford, Jake
|P/K
|Australia
|Ouachita Baptist
|Meskell, Ryan
|K
|Australia
|Hawaii
|Nielsen, Steve
|OL
|Denmark
|Eastern Michigan
|Schenderlein, Jonas
|K
|Germany
|Concordia-Saint Paul
|Vrede, Tyron
|LB
|Netherlands
|North Dakota
|Whitford, Joel
|P
|Australia
|Washington
|Yamasaki, Takeru
|P/K
|Japan
|X-League (Japan)
|Zema, Joseph
|P
|Australia
|Incarnate Word
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GLOBAL PLAYER INVITEES
|Name
|Position
|Country
|League
|Aguemon, Jason
|RB
|France
|LEFA (France)
|Anderson, Tony *
|DB
|France
|NAIA
|Billy, Bryan
|DB
|France
|LEFA (France)
|Breidenbach, Sven *
|OL
|Germany
|GFL (Germany)
|Dalle Piagge, Lorenzo *
|DL
|Italy
|FIDAF (Italy)
|Engstrom, Malcolm
|DL
|Sweden
|Superserien (Sweden)
|Illetschko, Dustin 1
|LB
|Austria
|GFL (Germany)
|Izinyon, David *
|LB
|Great Britain
|GFL2 (Germany)
|James, William *
|DB
|Sweden
|GFL (Germany)
|Kensy, Marius
|LB
|Germany
|GFL (Germany)
|Konate, Michel ‘Junior’
|RB
|Denmark
|Nationalliga (Denmark)
|Krafft, Leo 3
|DL
|Norway
|NAIF (Norway)
|Kyei, Micky *
|WR
|Finland
|GFL (Germany)
|Lee, Taku *
|RB
|Japan
|X-League (Japan)
|Liesen, Niklas *
|LB
|Germany
|GFL (Germany)
|Machino, Tomoya *
|OL
|Japan
|KCAFL (Japan)
|Madin Cerezo, Jean-Claude 1
|WR
|Spain
|GFL2 (Germany)
|Mahoungou, Anthony *
|WR
|France
|GFL (Germany)
|Mbeleg-Toonga, Glen
|RB
|Great Britain
|GFL (Germany)
|Milanovic, Aleksandar 2
|OL
|Austria
|AFL (Austria)
|Ohmi, Yoshihito
|WR
|Japan
|X-League (Japan)
|Posunko, Oleksandr 1
|DB
|Ukraine
|GFL2 (Germany)
|Rodney, Justin
|RB
|Germany
|GFL (Germany)
|Sagne, Sebastien *
|WR
|Finland
|GFL (Germany)
|Takaya, Ryota
|DL
|Japan
|X-League (Japan)
|Yamagishi, Akio
|LB
|Japan
|X-League (Japan)
* Recipient of a direct invitation following a CFL Global Combine
1 Attended the CFL Global Combine in Frankfurt, Germany
2 Attended the CFL Global Combine in Florence, Italy
3 Attended the CFL Global Combine in Copenhagen, Denmark
CFL GLOBAL COMBINE SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|March 7
|Belo Horizonte, Brazil
|March 15
|Mexico City, Mexico