Second wave of Global players invited to CFL Combine

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and its international partners have announced an additional 11 athletes who will take part in the CFL Combine presented by New Era in Toronto from March 26-28, bringing the total to 37 global players.

This next wave, composed of athletes who played for NCAA programs and kickers, joins the previously announced 26 players who were invited following nine CFL Global Combines in Finland, Sweden, France, Italy, Great Britain, Germany, two in Japan and Denmark. Complete information and combine results for all global players who have been invited to Toronto can be found here.

Following the two remaining CFL Global Combines in Brazil and Mexico, the full list of global players headed to the Toronto event will be announced. Information regarding media availability during the CFL Combine can be found here. The 2020 CFL Global Draft will take place on April 16.

SECOND WAVE OF GLOBAL PLAYERS INVITED TO THE CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY NEW ERA

Name Position Country League/NCAA school Aiolupotea-Pei, Misiona DL Australia Washington State Bombek, Jan-Phillip DL Germany Colorado State Donkor, Aaron DL Germany Arkansas State Ford, Jake P/K Australia Ouachita Baptist Meskell, Ryan K Australia Hawaii Nielsen, Steve OL Denmark Eastern Michigan Schenderlein, Jonas K Germany Concordia-Saint Paul Vrede, Tyron LB Netherlands North Dakota Whitford, Joel P Australia Washington Yamasaki, Takeru P/K Japan X-League (Japan) Zema, Joseph P Australia Incarnate Word

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GLOBAL PLAYER INVITEES

Name Position Country League Aguemon, Jason RB France LEFA (France) Anderson, Tony * DB France NAIA Billy, Bryan DB France LEFA (France) Breidenbach, Sven * OL Germany GFL (Germany) Dalle Piagge, Lorenzo * DL Italy FIDAF (Italy) Engstrom, Malcolm DL Sweden Superserien (Sweden) Illetschko, Dustin 1 LB Austria GFL (Germany) Izinyon, David * LB Great Britain GFL2 (Germany) James, William * DB Sweden GFL (Germany) Kensy, Marius LB Germany GFL (Germany) Konate, Michel ‘Junior’ RB Denmark Nationalliga (Denmark) Krafft, Leo 3 DL Norway NAIF (Norway) Kyei, Micky * WR Finland GFL (Germany) Lee, Taku * RB Japan X-League (Japan) Liesen, Niklas * LB Germany GFL (Germany) Machino, Tomoya * OL Japan KCAFL (Japan) Madin Cerezo, Jean-Claude 1 WR Spain GFL2 (Germany) Mahoungou, Anthony * WR France GFL (Germany) Mbeleg-Toonga, Glen RB Great Britain GFL (Germany) Milanovic, Aleksandar 2 OL Austria AFL (Austria) Ohmi, Yoshihito WR Japan X-League (Japan) Posunko, Oleksandr 1 DB Ukraine GFL2 (Germany) Rodney, Justin RB Germany GFL (Germany) Sagne, Sebastien * WR Finland GFL (Germany) Takaya, Ryota DL Japan X-League (Japan) Yamagishi, Akio LB Japan X-League (Japan)

* Recipient of a direct invitation following a CFL Global Combine

1 Attended the CFL Global Combine in Frankfurt, Germany

2 Attended the CFL Global Combine in Florence, Italy

3 Attended the CFL Global Combine in Copenhagen, Denmark

CFL GLOBAL COMBINE SCHEDULE