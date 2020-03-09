Follow CFL

CFL celebrates International Women’s Day

TORONTO — March 8 marked International Women’s Day, which recognizes the achievements of women worldwide and the barriers that have been broken down by trailblazers in history.

Various clubs from around the Canadian Football league shed light on some of the biggest female influences in the sport on Sunday.

Double Blue pay homage to the women in their lives

Argos quarterbacks McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Matt Nichols, receiver Juwan Brescacin, linebacker Bear Woods and defensive back Alden Darby all shared personal messages for International Women’s Day.

Esks share their inspirations

The Edmonton Eskimos put together a thread for IWD, where they asked various members of the team and coaching staff to talk about the women in their respective lives that have made a lasting impact.

Tabbies’ Toffelmire encouraged by family

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats highlighted head athletic therapist Claire Toffelmire and Forge FC athletic therapist Emily Coleman for International Women’s Day.

Other CFL clubs also made sure to thank the women working in the respective organizations as well as the fans.

