CFL celebrates International Women’s Day

TORONTO — March 8 marked International Women’s Day, which recognizes the achievements of women worldwide and the barriers that have been broken down by trailblazers in history.

Various clubs from around the Canadian Football league shed light on some of the biggest female influences in the sport on Sunday.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay from all of us at the CFL! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ejIyLjGYgt — CFL (@CFL) March 8, 2020

Double Blue pay homage to the women in their lives

Argos quarterbacks McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Matt Nichols, receiver Juwan Brescacin, linebacker Bear Woods and defensive back Alden Darby all shared personal messages for International Women’s Day.

“The more we empower, encourage and embolden our women the better this world will be.” – @The_Real_McLeod#IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/aVrwvQf9uq — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 8, 2020

"She showed me what it's like to have strength and determination, and just the will to keep pushing."@Jbrescacin11 talks about the most influential woman in his life.#IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/KwTrsjP06i — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 8, 2020

Bear Woods shares his International Women's Day message ⬇️#IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/YW9qJstSqa — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 8, 2020

“She’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter, she makes me want to be a better person every single day.”@MattNichols16 gives his wife a special shoutout on International Women’s Day.#IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/4eJeh6Ziks — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 8, 2020

Esks share their inspirations

The Edmonton Eskimos put together a thread for IWD, where they asked various members of the team and coaching staff to talk about the women in their respective lives that have made a lasting impact.

Matt O'Donnell: Rosangela and Sonia his Mother in law, grandmother in law: "They are both very Loving, supportive and welcoming throughout the years, for instance when we visited Brazil around the 2017 Christmas time." pic.twitter.com/yT3c5Zk4rq — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

"Also, my beautiful wife Katherine. She's a first time mom and rocking it! So caring and nurturing. She made me a better person than I was before we met and I love her so much. Can also see where the baby gets her sleeping skills from! Katherine and the baby light up my life." — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

"She just won Two gold medals at the Pan Am in 2019 and 2 gold medals at a World Series championship in Montreal last weekend! And she’s really important to me because even though she got all those accomplishments she’s still there for me in the good and the bad times!" — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

Kyle Saxelid: Cheryl Fraser, my mother. "She's important to me because she worked as hard as she could, and still does, to make sure my siblings and I could have the best possible opportunities in life." pic.twitter.com/eyA99hHa8r — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

@Hambone_O8: Valarie Ham, Mother. "My mother is strong, fierce, competitive, loving, compassionate, intelligent, giving, and a survivor (breast Cancer). She has done so much for me over the years. She taught me how to love and sacrifice for others." pic.twitter.com/yYACe2PsYk — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

Jordan Beaulieu: Lyne St-Martin, mom. "My mother is very special and important to me. She has been a role model for me throughout my life because of how strong and confident she is. My mom is and has always been my #1 supporter." pic.twitter.com/hGcgv5V1Pp — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

@T_Pip2: Kendall Summers (soon to be Pipkin), fiance. "This woman helps me stay grounded like no other and remain solid. She continues to help me grow as a man and in my everyday walk of life to become the absolute best person I can be." pic.twitter.com/9pmhdKCrUm — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

"Being a faithful man, it is very important to have someone in your corner who will hold you accountable. She is all of those things and more in one!" — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

Tanner Green: Erika Green, Wife. "Erika is my biggest cheerleader at the same time as being my biggest inspiration. She wife inspires me to be the best version of myself and to achieve the impossible." pic.twitter.com/v4awsWoCT8 — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

"In her free time she is coaching year round, empowering the next generation of Alberta’s young women rugby players. To say she is fierce is an understatement and I am incredibly blessed to share life with her." — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

@TevaunSmith: Maureen Smith, mother. "She’s worked her butt off to get me to football camps and keep me involved in sports from a young age. She put me in my place whenever I was in trouble and that helped me become the person I am today." pic.twitter.com/0hwIK7zaek — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) March 8, 2020

Tabbies’ Toffelmire encouraged by family

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats highlighted head athletic therapist Claire Toffelmire and Forge FC athletic therapist Emily Coleman for International Women’s Day.

🎥 "I wouldn't be who I am without the support of my mom & sisters. They've encouraged me to chase my dream and I want to help continue to pave the way for females in this role."#InternationalWomenDay | #IWD2020 | #Ticats | #ForgeFC pic.twitter.com/EXZdJ3qR2S — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) March 7, 2020

Other CFL clubs also made sure to thank the women working in the respective organizations as well as the fans.

Shoutout to all of the amazing women of CSEC! #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/1Psd52Sriv — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) March 8, 2020

“But it wouldn’t, it wouldn’t be nothing. Nothing without a woman or a girl.” 🎶 Bonne Journée internationale des femmes!💪🌸 Happy International Women’s Day!#IWD2020 #journeedesfemmes #ToujoursGame #Montréals pic.twitter.com/ed1ghGzkyL — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) March 8, 2020

Today and every day we're so proud that #RNation is filled with strong, creative, and brilliant women.#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/DvcPigH162 — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) March 8, 2020