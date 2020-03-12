Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Ontario Regional

TORONTO — The regional combine circuit kicked off on Thursday as the Ontario Regional Combine got underway at Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport in Toronto.

Prospects will be put through six major tests in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2020 CFL Draft on April 30. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL National Combine presented by New Era later in March.

The vertical jump and bench press started off the morning session with Wilfrid Laurier defensive lineman Zach Houghron nabbing the day’s best bench press (24 reps) and Guelph receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker had the best vertical jump (40″).

Later in the afternoon, prospects took to the turf at U of T’s Varsity Stadium Bubble for the remainder of the drills (3-cone, broad jump, short shuttle and the 40-yard dash) and for the highly-anticipated one-on-one session.

Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.

BENCH PRESS

RANK PLAYER NAME REPS POS SCHOOL 1 HOUGHRON, Zach 24 DL Wilfrid Laurier 2 ZARAFONITIS, Tom 22 DL Hamilton Hurricanes (CJFL) T-3 CURTIS, Troy 21 OL Waterloo T-3 LYONS, Mitchell 21 DL McMaster T-3 SANDJONG, Rossini 21 DL York

VERTICAL JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 SCHAFFER-BAKER, Kian 40″ REC Guelph 2 WILLIAMS, Jordan 39″ LB East Carolina 3 EGUAVOEN, Ente 38″ REC Wilfrid Laurier 4 TERRIO, Jordan 36″ REC Guelph 5 JAMIESON, Damian 35.50″ LB York

40-YARD DASH

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 WILLIAMS, Jordan 4.48 LB East Carolina 2 EGUAVOEN, Ente 4.55 REC Wilfrid Laurier T-3 MIDDLEMOST, Tyson 4.62 REC McMaster T-4 TERRIO, Jordan 4.62 REC Guelph 5 JAMIESON, Damian 4.66 LB York

BROAD JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 WILLIAMS, Jordan 10′ 8 1/2″ LB East Carolina 2 SCHAFFER-BAKER, Kian 10′ 7 1/2″ REC Guelph 3 DALEY, Alex 10′ 7″ REC York 4 EGUAVOEN, Ente 10′ 4 7/8″ REC Wilfrid Laurier 5 TERRIO, Jordan 10′ 4″ REC Guelph

3-CONE

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 JAMIESON, Damian 6.90 LB York 2 MIDDLEMOST, Tyson 6.97 REC McMaster 3 COWAN, Brad 7.00 LB Wilfrid Laurier 4 SCHAFFER-BAKER, Kian 7.01 REC Guelph 5 VALVANO, Antonio 7.02 RB Western

SHORT SHUTTLE