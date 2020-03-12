A statement from the CFL on the Coronavirus situation

TORONTO — CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“This is a difficult time for so many people in so many countries around the world. And it is certainly a difficult time for the Canadian Football League. At our very core, we are about bringing people together: teammates, competitors, fans, sponsors, Canadians, and at this point in our history, football playing and football loving people from partner countries on four continents.

But the health and safety of the entire CFL family is paramount — and it is increasingly clear that we owe it to each other to take some extraordinary and temporary measures. That is why, effective immediately, we are cancelling our plans for regional scouting combines (in Montreal March 13 and in Edmonton March 20) and the CFL Combine ( in Toronto March 26-28).

We want the young athletes involved to know that despite this delay their dream remains very much alive and we will use every other possible tool at our disposal to evaluate them fairly prior to our Global Draft (April 16) and National Draft (April 30).

In consultation with the CFL Players’ Association, and in cooperation with our broadcast partners at Bell Media, we are also cancelling our media and content “car wash” featuring several top CFL players (March 23-24 in Toronto), out of respect and concern for our players and staff.

The football executives’ and rules committee meetings also scheduled for March 25, 26 in Toronto will now take place from remote locations via technology. Our clubs are cancelling their free agent camps in the US. And they are also cancelling school visits and other community outreach programs, regrettably but out of caution for our communities as well as our players.

Here at the CFL, we are optimistic by nature. We remain very hopeful that circumstances will allow us to resume our normal activities soon and well in advance of our regular season, which is scheduled to open June 11. On behalf of our league governors, I want to thank our players, football leaders, partners and staff for their understanding and patience. In particular, we thank our fans for their support and spirit. And we say to them: Be well. Keep the faith. We will get back to the business of bringing people together. And, more than anything, we look forward to being with all of you.”

Randy Ambrosie

Commissioner

CFL