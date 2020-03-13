Esks sign WR Rodney Smith

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos bolstered their receiving corps on Friday, signing free-agent Rodney Smith.

The 30-year-old from Miami that played at Florida State spent the past two years with the Toronto Argonauts. In 23 games, he had 74 catches for 903 yards with five touchdowns. Smith, six-foot-five and 235 pounds, had a career-best 136 receiving yards in the Touchdown Atlantic game in Week 11 last year, in an Argos’ loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

The Esks also announced on Friday that they’d released American linebacker Kaulana Apelu.